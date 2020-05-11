Zone & Phoenix Physical Therapy Reopen

The Zone fitness center and Phoenix Physical Therapy have reopened in Greenville.

Both are located at 610 East City Route 40.

Courtney Gordon, manager of The Zone, told WGEL the business reopened last Wednesday and the group EPOC training was restarted Monday morning.

Gordon said The Zone members have been steadily returning, and the reaction by them has been positive.

The manager indicated during the time the business was closed, the entire inside of the building was cleaned plus some painting done. Cleaning is now occurring several times a day, and more hand sanitizer is available.

The Zone has its own masks available to members, or they can bring their own, but Gordon said wearing a mask is optional.

Due to federal guidelines, the water fountains are turned off, so clients must have their own water. According to Gordon, the doors and windows are open to provide fresh air.

The manager stated reopening The Zone was more of a financial move due to COVID-19. She believes reopening is a positive move because fitness is important and helps people to remain healthy.