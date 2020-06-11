2020 Bond County Fair Cancelled

Late Wednesday evening, the Bond County Fair Association made the announcement that the 2020 Bond County Fair, scheduled for July 30 – August 4, is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unlikeliness that our region will be in Phase 5 by the start of the fair. Another concern is word from the carnival and other vendors that they would not be able to secure the necessary inspections and licenses needed before the event.

The full announcement follows:

While this isn’t the news we hoped to share, we regret to inform everyone that the 2020 Bond County Fair, scheduled to run July 30th-August 4th, has been cancelled. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unlikeliness that our region will be in Phase 5 by the start of the fair, it will not be possible to hold large gatherings. Additionally, we received word from our carnival and other vendors that they will not be able to secure the necessary inspections and licenses needed.

It was also announced earlier this week that the state queen pageant and talent show that would have taken place in January 2021 have been cancelled.

We will continue to monitor the information available regarding COVID-19, and if the opportunity allows, we hope to host events at the fairgrounds this fall, including a Fall Demolition Derby, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, September 5th. More information will be provided in the future.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to the 2021 Bond County Fair.

