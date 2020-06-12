BCCU2 In-Person Events Cancelled

The Bond County Unit 2 School District has announced the cancellation of several events they had hoped to host in-person.

Guidance issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health in the Restore Illinois Plan limits gatherings to 10 people or less during Phase 3 and 50 people or less in phase 4. The state is currently in Phase 3 of the plan.

Due to limitations on gathering size, officials have cancelled 8th grade graduation ceremonies for Greenville Jr. High, Sorento School, and Pocahontas School and prom and graduation for Unit 2 High School.

All of the events were tentatively scheduled throughout the month of July.

In a statement, district officials said, “We know this is disappointing as we had all hoped to gather together and celebrate the accomplishments of our students but are unable to due to the limitations on gathering size.”

For more information, call the unit office at 664-0170.