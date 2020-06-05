Becky Blackburn Retires After 40 Years

On June 12, long-time City of Greenville employee Becky Blackburn will retire as head of telecommunicators for the Greenville Police Department.

For over 40 years, Becky has been with the police department, starting when Bob File was the chief in 1979. She has worked under five police chiefs, and has been a vital part of the communications center and 9-1-1 system.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey emphasized the importance of Becky to the city. He said she has been a steady force and has become the go-to person for any question anyone has. He said she deserves a “thank-you” not just from city officials and employees, but also the community in general.

Willey noted that Becky has been a steady force in community service through her involvement with many different organizations. He said he knows her retirement won’t stop her community service.

Becky Blackburn was one of the first coordinators for the Christmas food basket program, started the Christmas Day dinner for seniors, before the Secret Santa Society started, she started collecting names of children in hurting families and making sure they received gifts at Christmas time.

Becky, a softball player herself, coached the Greenville Police Association’s youth softball team.

In addition to volunteering at the Senior Center, Becky has been heavily involved in the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation, and before that the Relay For Life.

She received the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Gerald Turley Memorial Award in 2012.