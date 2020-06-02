Big Crowd As Secretary Of State’s Office Opens

There’s no doubt the Illinois Secretary of State’s drivers license facility in Greenville is back open.

Tuesday was the first day of the re-opening and you had to stand in line to be served. In fact, the line went past the length of the building outside.

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White has announced the focus for the first two months of the reopening of offices will focus on serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses or identification cards, and vehicle transactions.

Currently there are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/identification cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.

White reminds everyone his office extended expiration dates by at least 90 days after the governor’s June 1 disaster proclamation executive order ended. This ensures driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations remain valid.

The secretary of state believes this will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting the reopened facilities at this time.

White said services are available online, including renewing a vehicle registration, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract, and renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal Program.