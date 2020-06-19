Bill Johnston Named Post AMVET Of The Year

AMVETS Post 140 has awarded Bill Johnston 2018/2019 Post AMVET of the Year. The presentation was made on Tuesday, June 16th, during a gathering of Local AMVET members at the Bradford Room. The presentation was delayed due to the Covid 19 restrictions.

Bill began his membership with the local AMVET Post as a life member in 1999. But due to his Job obligations as Maintenance Supervisor at Greenville Reginal Hospital and as Fire Chief of The Greenville Volunteer Fire Department he was not able to participate in many post activities. After his retirement Bill began to make monthly meetings and getting involved in AMVETS Post 140 programs. He has participated in Post fundraisers, is always present for Color Guard and Firing Squads during ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial and helps with displaying the Avenue of Flags throughout the city of Greenville.

Bill was elected to serve on the Bond County Veterans Memorial Committee by members of the local AMVETS Post and has agreed to serve as Financial Secretary on the Committee. Officials say Bill performs all his duties within a timely manner with dignity and respect and is truly an asset to AMVETS Post 140 and the AMVETS Organization.