Board Of Health Finance & COVID Update

The Bond County Board of Health met in regular session Monday and heard a financial update from Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert. Eifert reported the month of May had an overall increase of $63,274.95. The cash balance at the end of May was $610,790.92. That is higher than the same date in 2019, 2018, and than the past three months.

Eifert also reported the county’s number of positive COVID-19 cases is holding at 12. Of that number, one passed away and 11 have recovered. A total of 619 tests were administered in Bond County with 602 of them being negative. Five cases are pending.

The Bond County Health Department will reopen on July 6 with most furloughed staff returning to work. A few staff will remain on furlough until census numbers pick up. All staff are to enter through the front door. Masks are to be worn, temperatures will be checked, and social distancing measures will be continued.