Bond County Offices Re-Open

WGEL has learned Bond County offices are back open for in-person service.

This includes county clerk, treasurer and supervisor of assessments offices at the Courthouse Annex building. The offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and all visitors are asked to wear a mask inside the building.

At the courthouse, the circuit clerk, state’s attorney and probation offices are open to the public with masks required. Visitors enter the building through the south door and will continue to have their temperatures taken by a court security officer.

Only the parties in a case will be allowed in the courtroom and masks are required. Those in the courtroom will have to observe social distancing, and Circuit Clerk Rex Catron said sanitation procedures are being followed.

Passport applications are once again being accepted by Catron’s office.