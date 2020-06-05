Bradford National Bank To Award $30,000 In Grants To Local Organizations

Bradford National Bank has always been committed to local communities, supporting hundreds of organizations every year. Recent events are no exception as those communities navigate the rules and regulations of the pandemic lockdown.
In a show of support to locally owned and operated restaurants, Bradford National Bank gave away over $4,000 in gift cards so consumers would continue to patronize business locally. In recent weeks, the bank processed over 225 applications for the Payroll Protection Program to assist small business with meeting payroll.
Now, in a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and their Covid-19 Relief Program, Bradford National Bank will award $30,000 in grants to 12 different non-profit organizations serving Bond and Madison County. Each grant will be for $2,500.
Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen said, “We are happy about our partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. With their $20,000 grant, we will be able to assist several important organizations in the communities we serve.” In addition to the grant funds, Bradford National Bank committed an additional $10,000 to the local program.
Assistant Vice President Kelsey Kendall, who is managing the program for the bank, said, “These grants will assist several worthwhile organizations who in turn provide valuable services to each community.”
Organizations receiving $2,500 grants include:
Bond County
Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation
Mulberry Grove Unit #1 Backpack Program
Restore Network
Bond County Food Pantry
Bond County Meals on Wheels
Greenville Unit #2 Backpack Program
Madison County
HACSM Food Pantry
Highland Area Community Foundation L.U.N.C.H. Bunch
Marine Elementary School
Highland Meals on Wheels
Marine Lions Club
Highland Optimist Club
Ennen concluded, “While we are honored to do our part, the truth is that many of these organizations need additional financial assistance. We encourage others to donate to these organizations when then can, so they can continue to provide their valuable service and outreach.”
Photos of each recipient, along with information on how others can contribute, will be posted to the Bradford National Bank Facebook page.
Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. For additional information, visit www.BradfordBank.com and follow Bradford National Bank on Facebook.