Pocahontas Old-Ripley fire personnel responded to a car fire in the 400 block of File Avenue in Pocahontas Thursday just before 10 AM. Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the blaze started in the dash area and was most likely caused by an electrical issue. The car was a total loss. No one was injured. Crews were on the scene for about an hour.