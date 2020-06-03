Churches Providing Summer Meals

The Bond County Alliance of Churches will be providing meals to school aged children over the summer, through mid-August.

If you have school aged children who received meals throughout the school year, call Dee Armes the Greenville First Christian Church at 664-0350 to register to receive five meals at a time, once a week.

Meals will be available for pickup at distribution points throughout Bond County.

Once needs are determined, participants will be contacted for the date and location of your pick-up.