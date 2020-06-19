City Grant Requests

Through the City of Greenville, eight businesses have applied for a Downtown Small Business Stabilization grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The city received notification this week about the first five applications submitted.

Two of the five were approved. Grant requests can be as high as $25,000.

According to Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker, Jo’s Java received $7,400 and New Image Salon got $5,000. Both amounts were less than the requests, as Jo’s Java had asked for $10,972 and New Image Salon $9,668.

Denied grants were Super 8 Motel, SureStay By Best Western, and Greenville Eyeglass and Contacts.

All three sought the maximum grant amount.

Walker reported the city is planning to submit written appeals, questioning the process used by DCEO in denying the grants.

Three other Greenville businesses have applications for program grants. They are Red Carpet Inn, Greenville Hearing Center and Fusion Dance Center.

Since those applications were sent in later than the first ones, no responses have been received.

The grant program is designed to assist businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. Money can be used for payroll and operational costs.