City To Apply For Grant For New Water Plant

The City of Greenville will be applying for a state grant to help pay for a new water plant.

The money is available through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Program.

The city will seek the maximum grant of $5 million.

Greenville has plans to construct a new 3.5 million gallon-per-day water plant.

The estimated cost for the project is $19 million. About 71 percent of that amount will be obtained from a Rural Development loan, and the city will pay $729,000 in local funds.

If the city receives the state grant, it the loan can be less.

Applications for the grant are due June 30.

City Manager Dave Willey said he attended the kickoff meeting for the grant program and he thinks there’s a good possibility Greenville will have a successful grant application.