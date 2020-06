The theft of a portable generator, owned by the City of Greenville, will cost the city to be replaced, since insurance will not cover the total cost.

The generator was stolen at the southeast sewer lift station and it has not been recovered.

A new generator is being purchased for $28,945.53. Insurance will pay $19,500 so the city will have to spend $9,445.53.

The Greenville City Council approved the purchase at its June meeting.