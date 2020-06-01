Clinton County Relay For Life Event Updates

The Relay For Life of Clinton County has announced the cancellation of their 2nd annual Relaypalooza event that was to take place on Saturday, June 13th due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. While the committee was looking forward to hosting the event to celebrate the 20th year, the committee and the American Cancer Society wanted to best meet the health and safety needs of the survivors, volunteers and community. The committee appreciates all the support and asks the community to save the date of June 12, 2021 as they are working to bring the event back.

Survivor Celebration

The Survivor Celebration, to be held on Friday, August 7th at Central Community High School, is still on target to be held as scheduled. The committee does ask that you stay tuned for event updates as the date draws closer and guidelines become clearer. Luminarias are still able to be purchased in honor of loved ones. If you would prefer a form emailed, please notify the committee by emailing relayofclintonco@yahoo.com.

Photo Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser Announced!

While all ACS events are being postponed or scaled back, the fight against cancer won’t be. Programs such as cancer screening, 24/7 navigation and support, and research for treatment and cures that are critical to cancer patients now and in the future need our help more than ever. To do our part, the RFL committee has announced a Photo Scavenger Hunt fundraiser to help raise funds, but also keep ourselves safe during this time.

The photo scavenger hunt will be open from June 11th to July 6th to complete a list of 20 items. Items include places around the county while also showing your Relay spirit. Teams of up to 4 people can complete the list and then submit all photos to the Relay For Life of Clinton County Facebook page or email them to the committee. Prizes will be given to the team who earns the most points, as well as, the team that shows the most spirit.

To enter your team that can be of any ages, contact Elizabeth Thole at 618-604-1212 or relayofclintonco@yahoo.com. The cost to enter is $25 per team and entry fee can be paid via Venmo (RelayforLifeCC) or send check payable to American Cancer Society at PO Box 22, Breese, IL 62230. Once team is entered, the list of items to hunt and event rules will be emailed to the team. Sign up today for a fun event while raising money for a great cause!

For more information about the upcoming Relay For Life events, contact the American Cancer Society at 618-288-2390 or visit www.RelayForLife.org/clintonIL. Sign up for Relay For Life of Clinton County today and help our community finish the fight against cancer!