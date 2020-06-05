Commissioners Discuss Sergeant Candidates & Officer Eligibility

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met recently.

Major topics addressed were the testing of candidates for the sergeant and police officer eligibility lists.

Board Chairman Alan Davis reported three current officers have expressed a desire to take the test to be on the sergeants list. The two-hour test will be given June 8.

Davis reported when test results are obtained, oral interviews will be conducted for each officer and the final eligibility list will be created and posted.

The police department has two sergeants and there is no vacancy.

Police officer eligibility list testing has been delayed due to COVID-19. Davis advised an orientation meeting was held earlier this year, and 14 persons attended. He said 13 indicated they were interested in taking the test.

The three police commissioners agreed to continue postponement of testing until coronavirus safety guidelines change.

The police department is currently at full force.

The Board of Commissioners tests annually for a new police eligibility list.