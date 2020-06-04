County Board Discusses Grant For New Jail

It’s no secret, Bond County is in need of a new jail.

At Tuesday morning’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh spoke about a grant program that could provide funds for construction of a new jail.

He said the deadline for the Rebuild Illinois Grant is June 15. The sheriff has been in contact with a firm that could quickly put together an application at a price not to exceed $10,000.

The sheriff told the county board the architectural group FGM Architects, from O’Fallon can get the county through at least the first phase of the process. He said even if the county doesn’t qualify for the grant, the info they’ll have thanks to the $10,000 expense will be needed for any future grant applications.

The county board unanimously approved a motion to present the request for architect funding to the Bond County Building Commission. The commission is scheduled to meet this week.

Sheriff Leitschuh said the application must include a potential site for a new jail, and at this time it will be listed as the parking lot immediately south of the current Bond country Jail.