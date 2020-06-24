Crimestoppers Seeking Info On Alleged Arson

Macoupin/Montgomery County Crimestoppers is seeing your help in solving a suspected arson.

On Sunday, June 7, the Hillsboro Police Department and Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Oak Grove Cemetery. The vehicle was a 2004 Oldsmobile van that had been stolen from Greenville. The vehicle was believed to be intentionally burned and was a complete loss.

If you have any information that would help solve this crime or any other crime go to Crimestoppers website to email a tip at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward. Tips can be made anonymously.