DeMoulin Museum Reopening

After being closed for over two months due to Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions, the DeMoulin Museum is reopening Friday, June 5. The opening coincides with the return of the museum’s summer hours: Fridays 1 to 3 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. To celebrate the reopening, free punch and cookies will be available on Saturday, June 6.

The museum will follow state guidelines requiring six-foot social distancing, facial coverings when social distancing can’t be maintained, and a limit of ten visitors at a time. Group tours may still be scheduled, but the group must fall within the ten-person requirement. Hand sanitizer will be available to visitors.

During the closure, the front of the museum was renovated and new artifacts were added. Visitors will see a wider selection of vintage DeMoulin catalogs, additional photos of employees, and a display case explaining the role the Modern Woodmen of America and William A. Northcott played in the factory’s founding. Also new is a panel highlighting DeMoulin Bros’ cap and gown era and a display highlighting a Wind Machine, found in February 2019 during the renovation of the former Greenville Masonic lodge.

This is the tenth anniversary for the DeMoulin Museum. The celebration marking the occasion was to be held in March but was postponed due to the pandemic. An announcement will be made in the future about the rescheduled celebration.

The DeMoulin Museum, located at 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

For more information, call the museum at (618) 664-4115 or visit their website at www.demoulinmuseum.org.