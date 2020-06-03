Drowning In Litchfield

A Litchfield man drowned in a swimming pool Saturday.

Montgomery County Coroner Randy Leetham reports the Montgomery County 911 system received a report of a possible drowning at 5:53 PM Saturday in the 13,000 block of Roberson Road in Litchfield.

20 year old Felipe A. Perez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coroner Leetham said Perez was under the water holding his breath as others timed him. After an extended amount of time, the others realized Perez had not come back up and he was found unresponsive in the pool.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday and results are pending.

Leetham told WGEL there were no signs of trauma or injury.