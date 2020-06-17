Effingham Woman Killed In I-70 Accident

Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Fayette County that claimed the life of an Effingham woman.

State Police say 80 year old Karen E. Condron, of Effingham, was traveling westbound on I-70, east of the Brownstown exit Wednesday around 11:20 AM. Witnesses reported that, for an unknown reason, Condron’s vehicle crossed the center median and continued driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Condron struck another vehicle in a head-on collision.

Condron was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle – a 24 year old man and 25 year old woman, both from New Castle, Indiana – were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy for Karen Condron is planned for Thursday evening.