Elm Street Work To Begin Monday

Improvements to South Elm Street in Greenville will get underway soon.

City officials advise the project is scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, and is expected to last three weeks, but should go no longer than July 15.

The street is being resurfaced and widened. During construction, Elm Street will be closed to through traffic from Louis Latzer Drive, south to Route 40.

Local traffic, for residents living along South Elm Street or patrons of businesses along Elm Street, may continue to use the road, but may experience delays.

Motorists are asked to use patience and caution when accessing Elm Street at this time.

The city has secured Federal Aid Urban money to partially fund the resurfacing work.

Anyone with questions can call the municipal building at 664-1644.