Elm Street Work Underway

Local motorists are reminded that an improvement project on South Elm Street in Greenville is underway.

Workers from Rooters American Maintenance of Beckemeyer began the job Monday.

Elm Street, from Louis Latzer Drive, south to Route 40, is being widened and resurfaced.

This will not be a through street during the project, which is expected to take about three weeks to complete and be done no later than July 15.

Residents living on that section of street and persons wanting to reach businesses will be able to use it, however, there may be delays.