Final Meeting For Unit 1 Superintendent Phillips

Monday’s meeting of the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 School Board was the last one for Superintendent Steven Phillips.

New Superintendent Robert Koontz conducted the meeting, with guidance from Phillips.

The school board hired Phillips in the spring of 2018 to be the superintendent.

At Monday’s meeting, he expressed appreciation to board members. He said Unit 1 is a great school district and it’s in good hands. He said he will miss working there.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

The board thanked Phillips for his service to the district.

Phillips has taken a superintendent’s position for the Rome Grade School District in Dix.

Koontz is a Unit 1 alumnus, who since 2015 has been Mulberry Grove elementary school principal and junior high/high school principal. He officially takes over as Unit 1 superintendent on July 1.

Tiffany Zobrist of Highland has been hired to fill Koontz’s position of junior high/high school principal.