Fireworks Scheduled For July 4

Fireworks ARE scheduled to happen in Greenville on the 4th of July.

In a Facebook post the Bond County Fourth Fest announced a “drive-in fireworks show”. Organizers say the small details are still being worked out however, but plans are for fireworks to be shot off at the soccer fields just east of the Greenville Jr. High/Elementary school.

Parking details have yet to be confirmed.

Other activities associated with the annual Bond County Fourth Fest had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

Mark your calendar for “drive-in fireworks” Saturday, July 4th!