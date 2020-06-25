FNB Moves Into Next Phase Of Reopening

After being open by appointment only for the past three months due to COVID-19, lobbies at The FNB Community Bank will reopen Monday, June 29.

Customers will see changes in how they gain access to the lobby and traffic patterns into the building.

Each location will have a designated entry door with an intercom system and camera. Customers wearing a face covering will be asked to remove it so they can be photographed at the door to ascertain their identity before entering the bank.

This is being done for the safety of customers and bank employees.

If a customer does not wish to remove their covering, they will be referred to the drive-up window. Access will not be denied to a customer who fails to wear a face covering.

Once inside the building, customers might be escorted to their location by a bank employee. They will be asked to observer social distancing.

There will be occupancy limitations at each bank. Restrooms will not be open to the public.

The FNB’s Mulberry Grove branch will continue to have its lobby open only by appointment, and the Vandalia 8th Street location will be drive-up only.