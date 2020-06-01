Four Killed In Macoupin County Plane Crash

A small plane crashed in Macoupin County Sunday afternoon.

Personnel from the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office; Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department; fire/rescue from Carlinville and Girard; and ambulances from the Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service responded to the scene in rural Carlinville.

Four people were pronounced deceased at the scene just before 4:30 PM.

The four who perished in the crash were identified as 35 year old Joshua Daniel Sweers, of Michigan, who was the pilot; 37 year old Daniel A. Shedd, of Missouri; 39 year old Daniel Schlosser, of Michigan; and 39 year old John S Camilleri, of New York.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting the investigation.