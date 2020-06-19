Fourth Fest Fireworks Details Announced

The Bond County Fourth Fest “Drive In” Fireworks Show will be Saturday, July 4, at approximately 9:30 PM.

The program will last about 20-25 minutes. Fireworks will launch from about 100 feet east of the Greenville Jr. High baseball field outfield fence. No one will be allowed within 600 feet of the launch site.

Suggested locations for viewing include: Unit 2 school grounds, except for the restricted zone and bleachers are off limits; the Greenville First Christian and Free Methodist Church parking lots; or the Wheatfield Farms subdivision.

All attendees are asked to observe social distancing.

There will be no food, beverages, or bathroom facilities available. Please be sure to pick up you own trash.