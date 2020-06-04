Garden Club Keeping Greenville Beautiful

As part of the campaign to keep Greenville beautiful, the Greenville Garden Club is maintaining the city flower pots at many street intersections in the city.

Sunday afternoon, a crew of four Garden Club members were busy putting new flowers in the planters at the intersection of College Avenue and Third Street. They believed the flowers planted earlier this year were no longer thriving.

Garden Club members have been assigned specific planters to care for. Sunday’s crew at work included Linda Royer, Carol Royer, Donna Bristow and Jill Franks.