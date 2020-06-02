GHS Department Awards

Department awards have been announced at Bond County Unit 2 high school.

Twelve senior students from the Class of 2020 were selected by teachers at the school for the honors.

Each student was presented a plaque.

Recipients were:

Marissa Schaefer for the Agriculture Award

William Wagner for the Art Award

Joshua Doty for the Band Award

Elijah Borwick for the Chorus Award

Jonathan Barnes for the Business Award

Olivia Peters for the English Award

Ariana Williams for the Family and Consumer Sciences Award

Jacquileen Sabnal for the Foreign Language Award

Jaylon Nunn for the Vocational Award

Chloe Macon for the Biological Science Award

Jolie Harnetiaux for the Physical Science Award

Jade Neudeck for the Social Studies Award