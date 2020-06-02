GHS Department Awards

Department awards have been announced at Bond County Unit 2 high school.
Twelve senior students from the Class of 2020 were selected by teachers at the school for the honors.
Each student was presented a plaque.
Recipients were:
Marissa Schaefer for the Agriculture Award
William Wagner for the Art Award
Joshua Doty for the Band Award
Elijah Borwick for the Chorus Award
Jonathan Barnes for the Business Award
Olivia Peters for the English Award
Ariana Williams for the Family and Consumer Sciences Award
Jacquileen Sabnal for the Foreign Language Award
Jaylon Nunn for the Vocational Award
Chloe Macon for the Biological Science Award
Jolie Harnetiaux for the Physical Science Award
Jade Neudeck for the Social Studies Award