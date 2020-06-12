Good News For Two Local Businesses

During the Greenville City Council’s meeting Tuesday night, City Manager Dave Willey had some good news about a couple of businesses.

He said the beginning stages of construction have begun on the new Dollar General building and he expects shovels in the ground in the next several days.

Willey also said that the Massa Milling Company has added some new equipment and is closer to having regular production.

Click below to hear more:

The new Dollar General store is being built in the 300 block of South Third Street. Construction needs to be done within the next five months because the lease on the current location expires in November.

Massa Milling Company, which has also been known as Molinero, is located in the Howard Wolff Industrial Park. The plant will make white corn flour that will be shipped to another company facility to manufacture tortillas and tortilla chips.