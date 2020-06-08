Grass & Camper Fires Sunday

The Smithboro Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad track at the intersection of Airport Avenue and Raven Road Sunday just after 3 PM.

Upon arrival, crews found railroad ties and grass on fire. The fire appears to have been started by a spark from a passing train.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Pocahontas Old Ripley and Shoal Creek firefighters were called into action at 6:28 PM Sunday.

A camper fire was reported in the 200 block of Brown Mill Ave. Pocahontas crews responded and found a fifth wheel camper fully engulfed. They called the Shoal Creek department for mutual aid in the form of a tanker and manpower.

Pocahontas Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the fire is believed to be electrical in nature. The owner was able to pull the camper away from nearby structures once the blaze started.

The camper was a total loss. No one was injured and crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half.