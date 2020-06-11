Green Light For GU Medical Clinic

Greenville University and HSHS Holy Family Hospital have been given the okay to proceed with a medical clinic on-campus for the 2020-21 school term.

At its recent meeting, the Greenville City Council approved an ordinance granting the university a conditional use permit to operate the clinic in a building at 404 East Durley Street

The action by the council followed the recommendation of the planning commission.

Any changes to the building or site must be approved by the city, the existing off-street parking controlled by the university must be used to serve the clinic, and normal business hours for the clinic must be approved by the city.