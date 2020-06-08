Greenville Chamber Office Moves

After being in the Bradford Community Building for many years, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce office has moved.

It is now in the SMART Center in downtown Greenville, according to Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara.

She said her office is on the second floor. She said loves the new space and would be happy to show you around.

McNamara said the newly-renovated building has an elevator to access the Chamber’s office. She noted the second floor is secure, so if you let her know before you visit, she can be ready to welcome you.

Once again, the Chamber of Commerce office number is 664-9272.