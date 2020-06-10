Greenville FFA District Job Interview & Speaking Contest Results

Three Greenville FFA members participated in virtual District 4 FFA Contests recently.

Marissa Schaefer was 7th place in the Job Interview Contest.

The job interview contest includes making a cover letter and resume, filling out a job application, and then going through a phone interview and a personal interview, concluding with writing a follow-up letter.

Leno Caldieraro was 3rd place in JV Extemporaneous Speaking.

Extemporaneous speakers will draw a topic from an agricultural area and then have thirty minutes to put together a four to six minute speech with questions at the end.

Jack Wall was 3rd place in the JV Prepared Public Speaking Contest.

Prepared speakers will write a six to eight minute speech on an agriculture related topic and then will present the speech to the judges with questions following.