The Greenville High School FFA Chapter planted their test plot last Friday for the year.

FFA Alumni Justin Jefferson and Barry File led the planting this year along with FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman. The Test Plot, which is located on Route 140, was planted with over 30 varieties of corn this year. Jefferson and File helped FFA members learn valuable lessons that can be applied in the agricultural industry. The FFA expressed thanks to all who donated to the Test Plot this year.