Greenville Public Library Curbside Service

Starting Thursday, the Greenville Public Library will begin offering special access to its materials.

A curbside program is being instituted now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened.

Library Director Jo Keillor said patrons can contact the library to place an order for materials. You can call the library at 664-3115, email cristalv@greenvillepubliclibrary.org, or place an order through the online SHARE System.

Anyone with a Greenville Public Library card can participate in the curbside program.

Keillor said there are guidelines that must be followed. The service is only available to local patrons during limited hours. After placing your order, a pickup date and time will be scheduled. When you pick up materials, you are asked to stay in your car and call the library. Return items must all be placed in the drop box.

The curbside plan has been approved by the Bond County Health Department and endorsed by the Greenville City Council.

To order materials, call 664-3115 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Pickup, by appointment only, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.