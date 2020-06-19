Groundbreaking For New Dollar General Store

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for a new Dollar General Store in the 300 block of South Third Street in Greenville.

The building is being constructed by Glenwood Equities of St. Louis, which will lease it to Dollar General.

Bob Elkan from Glenwood Equities said the city has been a phenomenal property. He said the Dollar General property would be 10,640 square feet – about 2,500 to 2,700 larger than the old store. He said it will have a lot more food available and more freezer space than the old building. He said the store should be open by October.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner said the project took over five years to get to this stage. He said it was challenging, noting the delays were not caused by action or inaction on the part of the city, but rather the result of the former property owner and Dollar General corporate office. He said the city was committed to making the new store a reality because residents deserve it.

Attending the ceremony were representatives from the City of Greenville, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Bradford National Bank and Glenwood Equities.