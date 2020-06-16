GU Professor & Students Honored With Special Awards

Three special awards were recently presented by Greenville University.

Daryl Cox, professor of chemistry, was recognized with the W. Richard Stephens Outstanding Faculty Award. Students nominate professors for the honor and past recipients are also involved in the selection process.

During an online presentation to Cox, Dr. Brian Hartley, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, commended Professor Cox for his many years of service to the university and students.

He said he knows a number of the students Cox taught are working on the front lines in various medical roles. Hartley said those students will be Cox’s legacy. He said that investment in students is what teaching is all about.

Two senior students were also honored.

Jessie Chappel of Edwardsville received the President’s Citation. She had a 4.0 grade point average with majors in biology and chemistry, and worked two years as a teaching assistant.

CJ Falls from Bloomington received the President’s Character and Service Award.

It goes to a student who is selfless, generous, noble, displays integrity and is committed to Christ.