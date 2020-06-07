Hay Bale Fire

Greenville firefighters were paged to the 1200 block of Ginko Avenue just after 7 PM Friday night.

Work was being done on a storage unit and created sparks, which fell on wet hay bales in storage and caused the fire.

Greenville Fire Protection District personnel told WGEL mutual aid was provided by Keyesport, Shoal Creek, Smithboro, and Mulberry Grove firefighters due to the excessive heat. Crews worked in shifts to minimize the risk of heat-related health concerns. No injuries were reported.

The crews were able to remove the affected hay bales and were able to save about 2/3 of the inventory. They were on-scene for about an hour and a half.