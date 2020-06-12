House Fire In Smithboro

Smithboro and Greenville firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of West Third Street in Smithboro early Friday morning. The call came in around 1:14 AM.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reported that crews extinguished the fire relatively quickly. The cause of the fire was undetermined so the Illinois Fire Marshal’s investigator is conducting an investigation.

Greenville Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the fire was confined to a portion of the structure, which is believed to have been unoccupied for some time.

No injuries were reported. Crews were on the scene for about three hours.