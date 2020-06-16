HSHS Holy Family Health Center & Convenient Care Move

Two of HSHS Medical Group’s HSHS Holy Family locations in Greenville are making some changes to provide patients better access to care.

HSHS Holy Family Health Center and providers Bavithira Deva, MD, and Angie Joliff, APRN, have moved from 101 Health Care Dr., Medical Office Building A, Greenville, to HSHS Holy Family Health Center at Medical Office Building C, located at 201 Health Care Dr. in Greenville.

The new location offers more providers on site as well as a lab tech, so patients can have labs drawn without having to go to the hospital. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Deva or Angie, call 664-1380.

In addition, HSHS Holy Family Convenient Care in Greenville has moved from 700 S. Dewey St. to 101 Health Care Dr., Medical Office Building A, Greenville.

“We had been looking at relocating convenient care to MOB A because of its proximity to the hospital,” said Tammy Allen, RN, CCCP, MAOL, HSHS Medical Group director clinical services. “Patients needing lab or x-ray services in addition to their convenient care visit can walk or drive across the road rather than across town. Plus, if someone comes to convenient care who should be seen at the ER, it’s right across the street.”

HSHS Holy Family Convenient Care provides walk-in care without an appointment for non-emergency conditions. The clinic is open Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.