HSHS Illinois Hospitals Update Visitor Guidelines

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS Illinois hospitals in March have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in central and southern Illinois.

Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospitals and should expect to be screened.

Visitors will now be permitted as follows:

Emergency department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of visit.

Inpatient adult: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Inpatient end-of-life: Two visitors at a time.

Obstetrics patients: One support person.

Pediatrics (inpatient and outpatient): Two parents/guardians.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.

The changes took effect Thursday, June 11 at HSHS hospitals.

Children under 16 are not permitted to visit hospitals, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

The health systems will continue to review and modify visitor policies as the COVID-19 situation evolves and infection prevention guidance from federal and state public health agencies is updated.