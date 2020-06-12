HSHS Illinois Hospitals Update Visitor Guidelines

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS Illinois hospitals in March have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in central and southern Illinois.
Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospitals and should expect to be screened.
Visitors will now be permitted as follows:
Emergency department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of visit.
Inpatient adult: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Inpatient end-of-life: Two visitors at a time.
Obstetrics patients: One support person.
Pediatrics (inpatient and outpatient): Two parents/guardians.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.
The changes took effect Thursday, June 11 at HSHS hospitals.
Children under 16 are not permitted to visit hospitals, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
The health systems will continue to review and modify visitor policies as the COVID-19 situation evolves and infection prevention guidance from federal and state public health agencies is updated.