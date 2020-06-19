Hydrant Flushing In Greenville

The City of Greenville will be flushing fire hydrants this summer.

The project begins June 25 and will continue through August 10.

Fire hydrants will be flushed from the water plant to the water towers, and then working out from the towers to the end of the water main lines.

Residents may experience some discoloration in the water, during this process.

Hydrant flushing has multiple purposes. The hydrants are checked to make sure they are operable.

The flushing also cleans the water lines and puts fresh water back into the system.

Anyone with questions can contact Public Works Director Bill Grider at the municipal building or at the water plant.