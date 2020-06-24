July 4 Drive-In Fireworks Show Details

While COVID-19 caused this year’s Bond County Fourth Fest to be cancelled, the fireworks are still a go.

Rex Catron, Fourth Fest Committee Chairman, told us about the event, which will start at 9:30 p.m., Saturday July 4. He said the fireworks show will be bigger than in previous years. Fireworks will be shot off about 100 feet east of the Greenville Jr. High baseball field. People will not be allowed within 600 feet of that site. Otherwise, you can watch the fireworks from anywhere on the BCCU2 grounds – just not bleachers.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Catron said permission has been received for people to be at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church property, plus the Free Methodist Church and First Christian Church parking lots. He added many people will be able to enjoy the fireworks from their own front or back yards.

Social distancing is being urged by the committee.

Cars should be parked at least six feet apart or at least with one empty space between each other in parking lots. If you get out of the car, please remain six feet away from others. Groups should consist only of families or individuals who live together. If six feet distance can’t be maintained, please wear a mask. Be sure to clean up any trash that may be yours when you leave.

Click below to hear more from Catron:

There’s a way you can support the fireworks event and honor a 2020 graduate. He said donations of $20 can be made in honor of a graduate and will be used to help offset expenses of the fireworks show.

Click below for more:

The Facebook page is Bond County Fourth Fest.

Catron expressed his appreciation to the City of Greenville Tourism for sponsoring the fireworks and to Bond County Unit 2 officials for allowing the location for the show.