June Is National Dairy Month

For over 80 years, June has been National Dairy Month.

It’s a time to honor the dairy farmers.

St. Louis District Dairy Council Nutrition Educator Jill Williams told WGEL there is a theme for the month every year and this year’s is “Local Farmers, Local Dairy”. Local food is defined by the USDA as the marketing of food to consumers that is produced in a limited geographical area, making dairy a local food. Jill said it generally takes less than 48 hours for milk to go from the dairy farm to the grocery store.

Jill also reminds us that July is Ice Cream Month.