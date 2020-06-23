KC Board Approves Annual Plan & Project Bids

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, June 22, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Mason (Breese) and Student Trustee Larissa Hoffman (Jackson, Missouri).

The Board approved the College’s fiscal year 2021 Annual Plan, which is the blueprint for its actions and institutional goals. Some of the action items listed in the plan include reviewing new sources of grant funding for the institution, developing a consistent institutional image/brand for the institution in future marketing initiatives, new evaluation processes and identifying target recruitment populations. The plan is a component of KC’s overall three year strategic plan.

In other action Monday evening trustees:

Set a public hearing for the College’s tentative fiscal year budget for September 28, 2020.

Approved a bid from KRB Excavation, Inc., of Trenton to replace a storm drain at the Salem Education Center $26,800. The work is contingent upon counsel for the College advising the Administration that the Project may commence at a time and in a manner that will preserve evidence relating to the current litigation against USDI. In the event this contingency cannot be satisfied and/or the Project cannot be so performed in accordance with the terms and schedules set forth in the bid package, the Administration is authorized and directed to release KRB Excavation, Inc., from performance and to reject all bids.

Approved a bid from KRB Excavation, Inc., of Trenton to replace a culvert and conduct bridge repairs on Campus Drive in the amount of $87,455.

Approved the renovation of space in the Science and Technology Building to relocate the College’s Human Resources Department. The new space allows the department to expand its resources in providing professional growth training, and meeting safety and confidentiality needs in meeting with employees.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with the St. Louis – Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council that will temporarily assign the College’s part-time culinary services employees to part-time buildings and grounds technicians. The move is being made to avoid a reduction in staff as the College’s cafeteria remains closed during the shelter in place order.

Approved restructuring the pay for part time athletics event positions and Federal student workers to $11.00 per hour in compliance with new state minimum wage legislation.

Approved the destruction of closed session audio recordings from August 27, 2018, and September 24, 2018, according to the timeline established by the legislature in the Open Meetings Act.

KC President George Evans also discussed the College’s plans for reopening the campus and education centers for face to face operations for the 2020 fall semester that begins August 17. Evans said the plan outlines the college’s steps in ensuring a safe environment for students while being conducive to the learning environment as possible. KC is currently enrolling for the fall semester. Please visit www.kaskaskia.edu or email kcadmissions@kaskaskia.edu for more information.