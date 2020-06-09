KPD Announces Hopscotch Challenge

It’s fun and it’s free!

The Kingsbury Park District is promoting of the Hopscotch Challenge. Friday, June 12, is the deadline to register at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, said the program is free and each participant will receive a goodie bag. When you sign up, KPD staff will mark a hopscotch court on your sidewalk, driveway, or yard. As kids enjoy the cart, you’re asked to take photos and share them with the KPD on social media. Organizers are hoping this is the first of more similar events.

Click below to hear more:

This is not a competition. Hopscotch outlines will be chalked the week of June 22 through June 26.

Up to 50 registrations will be accepted from park district residents only.