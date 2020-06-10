KPD Board Addresses Open Meetings Violation & More

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and was advised by its attorney that at a May meeting the board violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The board was discussing equipment owned by the district and what to sell, and sought information from the head maintenance employee about various items.

At the request of Board Member Scott Crothers, the board asked KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein to leave the meeting during the discussion.

KPD Attorney Jeff Mollet, who was watching the meeting on Zoom Conferencing, apologized to Sauerwein for letting the board exclude him. Mollet said Monday night the board definitely doesn’t want to violate the Open Meetings Act.

Crothers told the board at the May meeting he didn’t want Sauerwein to retaliate against the employee for anything that might be said. Sauerwein said at Monday’s meeting, he didn’t think having him leave the open meeting was right, especially when members of the public were still watching.

At Monday’s meeting, it was reported both park district mowers are being repaired. The board voted unanimously to buy a new mower from Gebke Brothers of Carlyle. The cost is $8,699 with a trade-in.

The board approved the surplus property list allowing for those items to be sold. When board members were asked how the equipment should be sold, two stated they preferred EBay.

Sauerwein reported the KPD office is back open to the public, with COVID-19 guidelines still to be followed.

He talked about the programs now being offered such as tennis and rec baseball and softball. Due to COVID-19, no leagues are underway this summer and the pool is closed.

A discussion was held regarding travelling teams being able to use KPD ball fields for practice. No final decision was made.

Use of park district shelters was also discussed. The park district will begin taking shelter reservations again, however, only less than 10 people can be in it and social distancing is required.

Sauerwein noted Phase 4 of the Illinois coronavirus plan is scheduled to begin June 26, so changes may be occurring then.

Sauerwein reported the City of Greenville requested a letter of support for Greenville’s quest for a grant to help pay for a new water plant. That letter was provided. The park district has no financial stake in the city’s project.