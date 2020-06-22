KPD Youth Virtual Fishing Tournament Results

The winners in the Kingsbury Park District’s virtual youth fishing tournament have been announced.

A total of 45 youngsters signed up for the event. They were allowed 10 days to go fishing and send in photos of their largest fish, with a measuring device shown in the photo.

There were four categories.

Winners were Heston Henrichsmeyer with a 29-inch catfish, Nola Young with a 10 1/4-inch bluegill, Nolan Tabor with a 13-inch crappie, and Carson Bearley with a 22 ½ inch bass.

Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer, reported participant shirts have arrived and can be picked up at the district office at 630 East City Route 40 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.